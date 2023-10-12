43-year-old man dragged by car in delhi, body found at NH8 Bijender, the taxi driver, tragically lost his life after being pulled beneath the wheels of his own vehicle and dragged for a considerable distance in Delhi. A 43-year-old taxi driver met a tragic end, being pulled beneath the wheels of his own vehicle and dragged for a significant distance in Delhi. According to law enforcement, the incident unfolded when the man resisted an attempted carjacking on a bustling road in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, as reported by the news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the Delhi Police received a report about the discovery of a man’s body near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm. As per ANI, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have filed a case under IPC sections 302 and 201. The victim has been identified as Bijender, hailing from Faridabad in Haryana.

43-year-old Man Dragged By Car in Delhi

In January, a tragic incident unfolded when a woman on a two-wheeler was struck and pulled by a car for approximately four kilometers in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area during the early hours of a Sunday morning. Regrettably, the victim lost her life at the scene, as her body became entangled in the car’s wheel and was dragged alongside. According to the report, all five individuals in the car were apprehended and placed under arrest.



The police control center received a call at 3:24 am, reporting a car dragging a body. Subsequently, at 4:11 am, another call came in, indicating the presence of a woman’s body on the road. In response to this information, the police promptly alerted officers stationed at checkpoints and initiated a search for the vehicle, as per the news agency ANI. Anjali, the woman in question, was a resident of Aman Vihar. She is survived by her mother, four sisters, and two brothers, with one aged nine and the other thirteen. Anjali held the position of the eldest sibling, and her father had passed away some years prior.



