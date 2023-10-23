44-year-old Dead After ATV Crash in Lunenburg County CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news related to a tragic accident that is making headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of the internet over the last few days. It was a terrible collision that took place between a vehicle and an ATV in which a Nova Scotia man lost his life. There is an investigation was also begun after this incident and the authorities shared some reports related to this incident. Let us know every single piece of information about this incident and the deceased and we will try to cover all the information in our article, so read completely.

This incident occurred on a Highway between a vehicle and an ATV. In this collision, three people lost thier lives and a man from Nova Scotia died despite the attempts to rescue his life. According to the RCMP in Lunenburg, a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 3 near Simms Settlement on Friday night 20 October and suddenly the whole turned into a tragic incident when the vehicle collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was crossing the road. Several details remain to share about this crash incident and the deceased, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

44-year-old Dead After ATV Crash in Lunenburg County

This incident occurred at about 08:00 p.m. on Friday night 20 October 2023 on Highway 3 located near Simms Settlement. It was a horrifying collision in which a total of three people were involved. After getting the reports of this incident, the authorities reached the incident place and the Mounties said that they found an ATV in the ditch. Then, the authorities continued the investigation. The authorities shared that a 44-year-old man died after falling from Bangs Falls and was pronounced dead at the incident scene. One 54-year-old passenger woman was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. Keep continuing your reading to know more about the victims.

The 54-year-old woman from Greenfield, N.S., was immediately rushed to the hospital due to her serious injuries. It is expected that she will recover from her injuries as soon as possible. In this accident, a 39-year-old man from Sherwood, N.S., was not injured and he is not suffering from any injury. The reason behind this incident is still unknown and the authorities are continuing the investigation. Our sources continue to get more details and we will update our article soon after fetching more details. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.