As you all know today is the Fourth day of Navratri Maa Kushmanda, the fourth Avatar of Goddess Durga is worshiped on the 4th day of Navratri. So, on the occasion of the Navratri Festival, we are sharing with you today’s mantra Colors Whatsapp Status Images Sms for your dear ones. This Swarup of Maa Durga is the source of all. Since she created the universe, she is called Adiswarup and Adishakti. Navratri is a special occasion. A time for new beginnings and offering your dedication and reverence to the Goddess Shakti. In the Sanskrit language, “Kushmand” means Pumpkin so many people sacrifice the pumpkin to the goddess. This is another reason, she is known by the name “Kushmanda Maa”.

4th day color of Navratri Colors 2023 : Royal Blue

Navratri Maa Kushmanda Mantra

Chant the following mantra to worship Maa Kushmanda…

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च ।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे ॥Surāsampūrṇakalaśaṁ rudhirāplutamēva cha |

Dadhānā hastapadmābhyāṁ kūṣmāṇḍā śubhadāstu mē ||

4th day of Navratri 2023 Whatsapp Status Images Sms

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATRI !!

Jagat paalan haar hai maa,

mukti ka dham hai maa.

hamari bakti ke adhar hai maa,

ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai maa.

’happy navaraatri’

On this auspicious occasion of Durga pooja, I wish Maa Durga blessed you with Health, Knowledge, Prosperity, and Success. HAPPY NAVRATRI.!!

May Durga Maa bless you on this special day of Navratri and on this festive season Dhan, Yash, and Samriddhi comes to your Home. Happy Navratri.!!

My Wishes, May Mata Bless You and your Family,

And Fill your Home With Happiness And Prosperity,

Happy Navratri Season 2023

Happy Navaratri, I wish 2 Goddess Durga dat remove ur all trobles & sorrows.

It Brings 9colors happiness in ur life & all ur wishes cum true.

God bless YOU

Let the blessings of Maa Durga usher you!

On the eve of Durga Puja, I wish for u Good Health n Happy Moments.

Happy NAVRATRI

Maa Durge,Maa Ambe,Maa Jagdambe,

Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla,Maa Vaishno,

Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri kare

JAI MATA DI

Navratri ke is pawan parw par maa naina devi apke naino ki rakasha kare

maa chintpurni apke sabhi chinta dur kare,

maa kamna devi aapki sabhi manokamna puri kare

Happy Navratri

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता. नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:॥ लाल रंग क़ी चुनरी से सजा माँ का दरबार, मुक्ति का धाम है माँ का दरबार, माँ है सबकी रक्षा की अवतार ॥ शुभ नवरात्री॥

आपके घर में खुशियाँ आएं, परेशानियां सारी दूर भाग जाएँ, आप माँ दुर्गा के गुण गायें,और आश्रीवाद में सुख, शान्ति सम्रद्धि पाएं।। शुभ नवरात्री॥ जय माता दी ॥ माँ दुर्गे, माँ अंबे, माँ भवानी, माँ शीतला, माँ वैष्णाओ, माँ चंडी, माता रानी आपकी मनोकामना पूरी करे !! जय माता दी ॥

The meaning of Kushmanda is, Ku+ushma+anda i.e. “the cosmic egg”. The first word “Ku” means “Little”, the second word “Ushama” means “Warmth” and the final third word “and” mean “Eggs”. She created the whole universe like little cosmic eggs. wish you & your family Happy Navratri.

