5 Argentine Tourists Among 6 Killed In Road Crash In Mexico, CCTV Video Footage

In a fatal car crash, six people lost their lives while five were badly injured. As per the recent details, a Car-van crash that happened on a highway near Tulum killed 6 people including 5 were injured. The five injured are Argentine tourists. According to the details, there were a total of 7 people traveling in an SUV of which five died while the rest were injured. The people are coming on the internet and searching for the cause of the crash. We will try to give you the complete information regarding the same. Stay tuned for more information.

The emergency crews arrived at the incident place to rescue the victims from the fatal car-van crash. The car-van crash happened on a rain-slickened highway which is located in the state of Quintana Roo. On Sunday, in a fatal crash, five people lost their lives one was from Argentina while the driver was a Mexican native. As per the details, 7 people were traveling in a private Suzuki SUV while it was a Toyota van. Both vehicles collided which caused a horrific crash. The tragedy happened on Sunday on a section of Highway 307 which is located about halfway between Tulum and Playa del Carmen. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

5 Argentine Tourists Among 6 Killed In Road Crash In Mexico

The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. Now, the question is raised what was the cause of the crash? Let us inform you that the van driver lost his control as he was driving with the Overspeed. The van was hit with an SUV on Monday afternoon. The crash news is confirmed by the El Financiero newspaper. Initially, it was announced the crash happened due to the wet pavement however, the investigation is still ongoing. The driver who was traveling in the van was taken to the hospital. Scroll down the page to learn more.

There are only 2 people who survived out of 7 from the fatal crash. The Argentina tourists were staying in different locations. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also expressed grief for those people who lost their lives in this crash. After the accident, the photos of the accident started circulating on the internet. Shortly, Quintana Roo's secretary of government, Cristina Torres claims about the victim's privacy. The authority also revealed the identification of the victims. The victim's names are Maximiliano Laviano, Vanesa Paola Silva, Hernán Ezequiel Sibella, Nahuel López, and Gerónimo Amengual. Furthermore, Freddy Omar Quijano and the Mexican driver were also involved in this crash. May their soul rest in peace.