5 Cops Arrested For Stealing Seized Liquor, Table Fans From Gujarat Police Station

Five police officers have been apprehended for pilfering confiscated alcohol and table fans from a police station in Gujarat. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and four other police personnel were apprehended for the theft of 125 confiscated liquor bottles and 15 table fans valued at Rs 1.97 lakh from a police station in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, as per an official statement on Saturday.





Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) PS Valvi informed the news agency that the pilfered liquor bottles and fans had been stored in the women’s lock-up at the Bakor police station in Khanpur taluka. Valvi stated, “The Bakor police confiscated 482 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 75 table fans from an individual attempting to smuggle liquor into Gujarat, concealing them behind boxes of table fans.” He further explained, “Due to the storage room designated for such items being full, they were placed in the women’s lock-up.” In anticipation of an inspection visit from senior officers, the police authorities were instructed to provide a record of confiscated items and ensure the cleanliness of the police station.

5 Cops Arrested For Stealing Seized Liquor

However, during the cleaning of the lock-up, empty or damaged boxes of IMFL bottles and fans were discovered, as stated by the official. During the examination, it came to light that 125 IMFL bottles valued at Rs 1.57 lakh and 15 fans amounting to Rs 40,500 were unaccounted for. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on November 13, according to DSP Valvi. According to the FIR, ASI Arvind Khant orchestrated the theft on the night of October 25 while on duty, with his actions captured on the CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage revealed Khant and head constable Lalit Parmar entering the lock-up around 10 pm and exiting while carrying some liquor bottles. It was also alleged that Khant temporarily disabled the CCTV cameras. Under section 380 (theft) and other applicable offenses of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Khant, Parmar, and three other police officers were arrested, as confirmed by Valvi. A sixth accused, a local individual suspected of aiding them, was reportedly on the run.