5 Effective Tips to Boost Engagement on Your Instagram Account

Maintaining a strong Instagram profile is one of the most effective ways to grow your online presence. Instagram followers and engagement (e.g. likes, comments, mentions, saves) are two metrics to gauge the performance of an account. Over the past few years, Instagram has grown to become an important platform for individuals and businesses. They strive to increase the value of these metrics as much as possible. Creating and running an account on Instagram isn’t as much of a challenge as it is to increase the number of followers and engagement on posts. Moreover, in some cases, having a huge following doesn’t promise greater engagement on posts and stories. Therefore, certain strategies and tactics need to be implemented to ensure the growth of an account in all aspects.

If you are looking to boost engagement on your Instagram account, read the 5 most effective tactics discussed in this article to achieve your target.

Schedule Your Posts

Planning the time and frequency of uploading your content goes a long way in enabling you to achieve the desired results. It helps you identify the right time of the day for uploading content because if your target audience misses your posts, the impact is lost. For instance, if your content is aimed towards employed personnel, it would be best to upload posts around 8 pm since they would be free at that time and most probably be browsing on the internet. Hence, estimating the ideal frequency of posts based on the psychographics and behavior of your target audience is crucial. Too many posts may create a negative brand image and too few posts may not be enough to get noticed. Thus, scheduling enables you to have a clear plan and targeting strategy. It also helps you avoid unnecessary/random posts and ultimately encourages the viewers to engage with your posts by creating a positive perception.

Focus On Aesthetics

Due to the advent of newer smartphone models with enhanced quality cameras, improved editing software, and a variety of filters integrated into mobile applications, there is an increasing emphasis on aesthetics. People tend to be drawn toward visually appealing content and sometimes prioritize aesthetics over meaning and originality. Therefore, it is absolutely important to tailor the visuals of your content to the preferences of your target audience to encourage them to like and comment on your posts. This can be achieved by simply applying filters on Instagram/Snapchat or using an editing software.

Optimize Your Content

Only posting the right content at the right time isn't enough. To boost engagement, certain tactics need to be employed to multiply the reach of your content on the internet. One effective tactic is to write simple, yet inspiring captions on your posts/reels. The captions should use keywords that are frequently searched by the target audience to increase impressions. Moreover, using hashtags is also a powerful technique to generate engagement. Instagram allows 30 hashtags on each post, but the best practice is to add 3-5 popular ones. Posts with the same hashtags appear together and are recommended by Instagram to the users one after the other. This helps in reaching the right audience and ultimately increasing likes, comments, saves, and followers.

Include a Call-to-Action

Research suggests that adding the words “Like” and “Comment” increase likes and comments on posts by 89% and 2,194%, respectively. This is true because sometimes even when a user likes your content, they unintentionally don’t engage with the post. Therefore, explicitly mentioning the call-to-action works quite well. Moreover, using tactics like asking questions in your posts/stories results in more comments. For instance, posting a picture of your breakfast and asking a question like “What did you have in your breakfast today?” will get you more comments than just posting the picture. Similarly, using other techniques like encouraging people to like your posts to participate in a giveaway can grow your profile’s performance tremendously.

Stay Consistent

Consistency is the key to success to grow your online presence. This is because social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are designed in a way that active profiles that bring more engagement are promoted automatically. The algorithm behind these sites will favor your profile if you post consistently and generate greater activity on the platform. This will increase the engagement on your account even more. Therefore, sticking to your schedule and posting consistently will accelerate your profile’s growth and enable you to achieve your targets sooner.

The Bottom Line

Growing your Instagram account isn’t difficult. It requires you to work smarter, not harder! You just need to understand how the platform works and what it promotes. In other words, there are certain best practices that, if employed, guarantee a boost in engagement on your account. This article highlighted the 5 most effective tips to achieve your Instagram goals, including planning, improving your content and posting regularly.