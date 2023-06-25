5 Frwy in Downey Crash: 4 Killed in Fiery Crash into Pedestrian Bridge CCTV Footage

The very big news is coming out that four people were killed early Saturday morning when a car split in two after slamming into a bridge abutment on the side of the 5 freeway in Downey, authorities said. Today in this article we are going to properly investigate this news and find out the all details related to this case. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for this car crash news over the internet. The moment the car crash news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The single-car crash occurred at around 2:37 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just west of the 605 freeway, according to the California highway patrol. The car was moving at an unknown high rate of speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slam into a guardrail and bridge abutment of the Lemon ran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. All four occupants of a Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

5 Frwy in Downey Crash

The deceased driver and passengers were not immediately identified. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP.

The accident's reason has not been revealed yet. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.