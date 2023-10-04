The death of fifty-five Chinese sailors is feared to have been caused by a catastrophic malfunction of the nuclear-powered sub’s oxygen systems, resulting in the poisoning of the crew, according to a confidential British report. The incident appears to have been the result of a trap set by the Chinese to capture British underground ships in the Yellow Sea.

The Chinese PLA Navy’s ‘093-417’ captain is believed to be dead, along with 21 other officers. China has denied the incident took place, and it looks like they didn’t ask for help from the international community. The Long, a nuclear sub, was seen during a navy parade in 2019. According to reports, a Chinese nuclear sub got stuck in the Yellow Sea and killed 55 people. The report from the UK said the accident happened on August 21 while the Type 093 sub was in a trap meant to trap British and American ships. The report said the accident happened at 8:12 a.m. local time and killed 22 officers, seven officer cadets, nine warrant officers, and 17 sailors, including the captain, Colonel Xue Yong-Ping.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation that the Chinese submarine has gone missing. Beijing has called open-source reports of the incident “absolutely false” and Taiwan has denied it on the internet. Mail Plus asked the Royal Navy for comment on the details of the report, but their official sources said they couldn’t comment or give advice. The report, which comes from defense intelligence sources, is given a very high rating. One British submariner said it’s likely that this is the case and they probably wouldn’t ask for help from the Chinese for obvious reasons, but if they got stuck in a grid system and their batteries died (which is likely), then they could have eventually gone down.

They would have had to rely on backup systems and then probably not be able to keep the air clean, which could have caused them to suffocate or be poisoned. We have a device that can absorb CO2 and make oxygen in this kind of situation, so it’s probably not something other countries have. On September 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping was toasting leaders and guests at an anniversary celebration for the People’s Republic of China. China has denied that the incident happened. China has been using Type 093 subs for the last 15 years. They’re big, 351-foot long boats with torpedoes, and they’re one of the country’s more modern subs and they’re known for their low noise. It’s believed that the sinking happened in Shandong province.