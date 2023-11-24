55-year-old Actor Jamie Foxx Denies $exual Assault Allegations In New York

In this report, we are going to talk about Jamie Foxx. As per the sources, Jamie Foxx Denies se*ual assault allegations as he intends to file a countersuit against the accuser. Jamie Foxx is a very well-known and respected actor. The actor is facing serious legal charges which were filed by a woman. The recent viral news of Jamie Foxx is creating a huge controversy. People are coming on the web and searching about Jamie Foxx and his recent viral news. Further, people also want to know the complete details regarding this case which we will disclose in the next section.

As per the sources, a lawsuit was filed by a woman for allegedly se*ually assaulting a woman which took place in 2015 in New York. But on the other side, he is saying that whatever allegations have been imposed on him are baseless. The 55-year-old actor Jamie Foxx denied the allegation which was made by the woman. Now, the actor Jamie Foxx has decided to take action against the woman. Further, this is not the first time when stuck on legal charges. He was found guilty of se*ually assaulting in 2018 as well as in 2015. Read more in the next section.

Jamie Foxx Denies $exual Assault Allegations

As we earlier mentioned a woman filed a lawsuit against the actor Jamie Foxx. As per the lawsuit, Jamie Foxx se*ually assaulted the woman in 2015 at a restaurant. The case was filed on November 22 by a woman for se*ually assaulting. Further, the woman said the incident happened in 2015 at a rooftop bar in New York. But, according to the actor, he declined the allegations and said that the incident never happened. Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. Born on December 13, 1967. He is a very popular American actor, comedian, and singer.

The actor’s spokesperson revealed that the incident never happened. The same case was filed against Jamie Foxx in 2020. The case was dismissed. The news gained immense attention after the statement of the actor’s spokesperson. As per the lawsuit, the woman’s friend asked for the photo from the American actor. The actor starts misbehaving with the woman. The actor took the woman to a personal place on the rooftop where she was se*ually assaulted. The guard was also present at the incident time but did not give a statement. Later, the woman battled with stress, pain and anxiety. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.