56-year-old Man Kills Live-in Partner in Mumbai, Chops Up Body, Boils In Cooker

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a woman who was killed by her live-in partner. This incident took place in Mumbai and now this news is currently running in the trends of the internet and various social media pages. A man killed his live-in partner and it is also shared that he chopped her body with a tree cutter. Yes, you heard right he killed her and then chopped her body. This news attracts the curiousness of the people and raises various questions in people’s minds. Let’s continue this article and here we shared every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the police reports, the accused person is identified as Manoj Sahani who is currently 56 years old and he has been arrested for killing his live-in partner. He killed his live-in partner and then chopped her body into 20 pieces at his rented apartment located on Mira Road. This incident happened in flat 704 at a Geeta Akash Deep apartment in Geeta Nagar Phase 7, Mira Road, Mumbai, India. The victim is identified as Saraswati Vaidya who was staying in flat 704 over the last three years. Scroll down to know more about this murder incident.

56-year-old Man Kills Live-in Partner in Mumbai

In the reports, it is also that the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. Police reported the local residents who informed the police about a foul smell originating from the flat. After killing the woman, the accused runs a small shop in Boriwali. The investigation began when the Nayanagar police station received a call from the residents of the building on Wednesday evening who complained about the foul smell emanating from the flat of the accused man.

The exact reports have been not cleared but it is expected that she died three-four days ago. After getting reports of this incident, a team immediately reached the incident scene and discovered a decomposed body that was cut into multiple pieces. The accused has been arrested and taken into custody and he is being interrogated. The intention behind her murder is still unknown but everything will be clear after the complete investigation. The investigation is ongoing but nothing has been shared publicly related to this incident. The crime cases related to girls are increasing day by day and the government needs to take some against these kinds of crimes. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.