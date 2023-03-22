Fifth 5th day of Navratri 2023 Maa Skandamata Colors Whatsapp Status Dp Sms Images

The fifth part of Navdurga is Skanda Mata. On the favored fifth day of Navratri Pooja, Skanda Mata is adored. Admirers offer incredible respect to mother Skanda on Panchami of Durga Pooja. Skanda is the name given to Kumar Kartikey. Goddess Parvati is the mother of Kartikey and along these lines venerated with the name ‘Skanda Mata’. When all Devta (divinities), Rishi-Muni (holy person, holy men), and Manushya (humanity) were drained from torment and in addition mastery of gigantic mammoth Tarakasur, Kumar Kartikeya is the main omnipotent who decimated the oppression of Devil Tarakasur. Being the mother of effective god Kumar Kartikey, mother Parvati is celebrated with the name ‘Skanda Mata’. She is the genuine Goddess of perseverance.

She is spoken to with four-arm holding six-confronted newborn child Kumar Kartikey in her lap. Her both right and left high grounds hold lotus blossom. She is additionally respected with the name ‘Padamasana Devi’ as she seats on the lotus in the condition of contemplation. Venerating the mother of Skanda on the fifth day of Navratri Pooja has additionally extraordinary criticalness.

Her exquisite appearance entrances the admirers. She is the genuine Goddess of immaculateness. By offering to summon to this omnipotent, admirers can venture to every part of the serene Universe to assuage their spirit and psyche. This extraordinary adventure makes them understand the radiant truth of life. They desert their distresses and accomplish the colossal and celestial happiness in life.

5th Day of Navratri Colors 2023: yellow

Chant this mantra to worship Goddess Skandamata…

सिंघासनगता नित्यम पद्माश्रितकरद्वया |

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्द माता यशश्विनी ||Siṅghāsanagatā nityama padmāśritakaradvayā |

śubhadāstu sadā dēvī skanda mātā yaśaśvinī ||

