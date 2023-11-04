Headline

6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt At Delhi

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic earthquake incident that occurred in Nepal in which around 132 people lost their lives. Yes, you heard right a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck in Jarakot district, Nepal and the news of this incident is making headlines over the news channels. PM Modi also shared a statement that it is a difficult time for Nepal and its individuals. Various questions are arising in people’s minds and many are hitting the online platforms to know more, so we made an article and we have shared all the details. Let’s continue your reading to know every single piece of information.

earthquake

6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nepal

According to the exclusive reports, Nepal faced a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Friday 3 November 2023 in Jarakot and Rukum district and the death toll reached 132. The number of deaths was confirmed by the Nepal Police on Saturday and more than 140 individuals suffered major injuries in this incident. The news of this incident is running in the trends of state-run Nepal Television and various social media pages. The National Earthquake Measurement Center officials also stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Lamidanda area of ​​Jajarkot. Several details remain to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

There are various pictures have been shared on the internet and social media pages. These pictures show the destroyed and broken houses of Jarakot and Rukum district. Multiple houses were damaged due to this powerful earthquake and many people are still stuck under the broken houses. The rescuers and the police continued to rescue and save the lives who fell in this earthquake incident. Nepal’s home minister also said that the injured were getting treatment at a hospital located in Jarakot and they are coming from other districts including Dailekh, Salyan, and Rolpa districts. Keep reading…

Many social media users are sharing their reactions towards this incident and expressing their grief for the deceased. The news of this earthquake incident is rapidly running in the trends of social media. PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on Saturday over the people who died in this tragic incident. He shared a heartfelt message on his official account and said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. The exact details of this incident is not confirmed. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details and we will update our article after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles.

