6-year-old girl $exually Assaulted by a Senior Student Inside a School Bus in New Delhi

A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in New Delhi. Good Day Readers. Today the most disheartening news has come New Delhi stating a 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. On Saturday, in Delhi’s Begampur area in Rohini, the police reported an assault on a 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus. The authorities have detained the accused. The incident came to public attention on August 23 when the victim’s mother discovered her daughter’s bag was wet with urine. After questioning, the child disclosed that she had been assaulted by an older student while on the school bus.

As per the parents, they notified the school authorities about the incident the next day. Regrettably, they accused the school chairman of urging them to retract their complaint. Furthermore, the parents asserted that the school officials revealed the child’s identity in the presence of members from their community. A case has been filed at Begumpur police station under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 10/21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” stated a senior police official.

The long title of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, is as follows: “An Act designed to safeguard children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography while also establishing Special Courts for the trial of these offenses.” For the initial conviction, a sentence of 5 years in prison will be imposed. However, for subsequent convictions, the duration of incarceration can extend to 7 years along with a fine. This pertains to the exploitation of a child for pornographic purposes in conjunction with an offense under Section 9.



Earlier today, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took notice of the incident and sent a notice to the police, requesting information on actions taken in relation to the case. Expressing concern over the situation, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal requested a copy of the FIR and information about any arrests connected to the case.



In the notice, the Commission also inquired if any FIRs were lodged against the school’s chairman, manager, principal, vice principal, or other school authorities under the Pocso Act for allegedly failing to report the incident and disclosing the child’s identity. The DCW has asked for a report on actions taken from the Delhi Police by September 5.