6-year-old Shoots Teacher Inside Classroom at Virginia School, Charges Explained!

ted States have become a tragic and frequent occurrence in recent years. A tragic incident occurred in Virginia State USA, where a six years old boy shot his First-grade teacher in the classroom. The horrifying incident took place a few days back but a recent update about the incident is that the mother of the kid, who shot a teacher has been criminally charged with a huge amount of money. The mother has been charged by the grand jury accusing the woman of child neglect and careless storage of the weapon. The negligence in child care may charge her imprisonment of 5 years. Go through the whole article to know more about the incident.

It has been reported that Deja Taylor is the mother of the child who unknowingly did this crime and has put his mother in a difficult situation. The boy shot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, a 25 years old teacher, on Jan. 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School. It has been confirmed that the firearm used by the kid belonged to her mother. However, the gun was purchased legally. The lawyer of the victim, Diane Toscano has targeted the mother, She was aware of the troubling behavior of her son and remained immune to the teacher’s indications.

6-year-old Shoots Teacher Inside Classroom

James Ellenson, the lawyer of the child’s family told the press that the gun was stored with a trigger lock in a closet. The family has previously said they do not know how the boy accessed the weapon. Zwerner’s lawyer said in the court that all of the defendants knew the boy “had a history of random violence” at school and at home, and once his kindergarten teacher was choked by his behavior.Now the family is admitting that the child has an acute disability and is placed under hospital care.

The school administration is also facing criticism from the people. It has been in reports that days after the shooting, school officials revealed that administrators at Richneck Elementary had suspected the child may have had a weapon before the shooting occurred. But they didn’t find it despite searching his backpack. The sources also tell that the teacher gave multiple warnings to the school authorities that the boy is hyper and had made threats several times to her but the authorities did not pay attention. Diane Toscano, the victim’s lawyer has also claimed on the school that the school division violated state law, and is equally accountable for its role in this tragedy.

In recent years, in the wake of school shootings, US people call for the enactment of stricter gun laws, arguing that firearm access should be more difficult as it would decrease the likelihood of such incidents. In this incident, the kid might harm himself. As we come to know about successive incidents of shooting in the US, mental health issues of the children must take into account by the government. This horrifying news has alarmed the world to be more cautious. Stay updated about the world with us. Stay tuned…………