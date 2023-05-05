7-year-old Brutally Attacked by Stray Dogs in Delhi Rangpuri Area

Recent news of panic attacks by stray dogs in the capital has horrified the Delhites. A woman and two children were injured badly in another canine attack case. The terrifying incident is from the Rangpuri area of Delhi. The incident has shocked the people and the local people of the area are scared. A similar incident occurred a few days back when a pack of strays killed two brothers at different times in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Area. The stray dogs bite her on the leg and arm. The herd of dogs also attacked two children badly. All the injured people belong to different families. We are going to share the whole information with our viewers in the next article.

The incident happened in the Ranipuri area of Delhi where a woman and two children were walking on a road in the early morning and suddenly a herd of dogs attacked them. The incidents happened at different times. The woman told that she was out for a morning walk when out of a sudden she was attacked by a pack of dogs. The dogs bite her badly on her leg and arm. She showed the media her injuries. The area is full of stray dogs which have become aggressive for some time. The same dogs attacked aggressively two kids in the evening.

7-year-old Brutally Attacked by Stray Dogs

This is a panic situation for the people of the area as people are afraid of leaving their houses. Earlier this week also a small girl was mauled by a stray dog in this area. People are now avoiding their children to send outside. As for the bites of dogs, the treatment includes tetanus shots in case of severe injury and it takes long to get healed after the dog bite. With the recent incidents of terror by the dogs the people are greatly terrified and demanded from authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of the people.

A few days ago also. two brothers lost their life due to a horrifying attack by stray dogs in the Sindhi Basti slums area. and after a few days, a 13 years old boy was badly mauled by the stray dogs at the same place. During that time also. the boy was surrounded by a large group of stray dogs. The child had to take a long treatment. The locals are blaming MCD for not taking care of the people and issues faced by them. Stay tuned for more info………….