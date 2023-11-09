71 Highway Accident: One Person Dead After Fiery Crash In Kansas City

The tragedy has taken a toll on the pillar of power and left a deep wound in the community. Kansas City fire officials have confirmed that one person is dead after a fiery car crash on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Southbound 71 Highway and Meyer Boulevard. According to Kansas City fire officials, they received a call Wednesday afternoon for a car accident near Meyer Boulevard and Southbound 71 Highway. Police and fire officials also responded to the call. When fire officials arrived at the scene, they found a burning Buick LeSabre. Let’s continue to learn more about how this accident happened, How it happened, and who the victims are.

Kansas City police are on the scene of a single-car accident Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire. According to the Kansas City Fire Department, Kansas City fire officials were first called to the scene of the accident Wednesday morning at approximately 10:18 in the morning. The fire department reported that the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, south of 63rd Street. An official said that when the fire department responded to the scene, they saw a vehicle in flames that had collided with a tree.

71 Highway Accident

Police have determined that the Buick vehicle veered off the highway, crossed the grass median, and collided with a large tree. As a result of the collision, the vehicle caught fire and was destroyed. According to KCFD, one person was found deceased at the scene. At this time, the driver of the vehicle has not been identified. The fire department has reported that the deceased driver was pronounced at the scene. There is no further information available at this time. Police are still searching for a possible clue to solve this incident.