79-year-old Woman Found Dead at Home in Southwest Delhi

Elderly woman found dead at home in southwest Delhi Police reported that a 79-year-old woman named Krishna Devi was discovered deceased in her southwest Delhi residence, with an injury to her neck. On Tuesday, police reported the discovery of a 79-year-old woman’s lifeless body inside her residence in the Jia Sarai area of southwest Delhi. She had sustained an injury to her neck. Around 11 pm on Sunday, the Kishangarh police station received a PCR call concerning the incident, according to a senior police officer.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found the lifeless body of Krishna Devi, who had suffered a severe neck injury, lying in a pool of blood. According to the police, Mamta, who operated a small kitchen for students and provided meals to Krishna Devi, came to deliver food around 9.30 pm on Sunday. However, she discovered that the lights were off. She called someone from the second floor, and they found Krishna Devi in her room. As of now, no signs of robbery or burglary have been observed, the officer stated.

The body was transported to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the crime scene was examined by forensic experts, according to the police. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been filed at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation is underway, they confirmed. According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the national capital experienced a significant 28.69% increase in crimes against senior citizens in 2021 compared to the previous year, with the police registering 1,166 cases. Among all metropolitan cities in India, Delhi stands out as the most unsafe for senior citizens, accounting for over 27% of total crimes targeting individuals aged 60 and above.



Specifically, theft emerged as the most common crime against senior citizens in Delhi, with 659 reported cases in 2021, followed by cheating and fraud, totaling 153 cases. In the same year, Delhi Police investigated a total of 2,318 cases involving crimes against senior citizens, with 1,152 cases pending investigation from the previous year, according to NCRB data. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that 1,143 cases of crimes against senior citizens were resolved by the police in 2021. Experts suggest that the higher incidence of reported cases and the lack of sensitivity to the needs of elders may contribute to the elevated crime rates against senior citizens in Delhi.