80-year-old man held for raping 3-year-old girl in Warangal :- An 80-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl at SRR Thota in Warangal of Telangana on Saturday night. According to the police, the accused is a neighbour of the child and is known to her. Local people who saw the girl with him rescued her and handed him over to the Mills Colony police.

80-year-old man held for raping 3-year-old girl

According to the police, the kid usually plays outside her house and often goes to the octagenarian’s house to play. The incident occurred at about 7 pm when the girl stepped out of her house to play. When the girl was busy playing, the accused identified as T. Kedari, who lives next door, took the child away to an isolated area in the colony and tried to sexually assault her.

She was rescued after passersby were alerted by her cries and reached the spot. They caught the man red-handed, thrashed him and gave him to the police.

Inspector D Naresh Kumar of the Mills Colony police station said the police has received a complaint from the parents of the child. The police registered a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. The police have sent the child for medical examination and later handed her over to the parents.

He further said that the investigation is underway.