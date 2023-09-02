98-year-old German Man Charged With Accessory to Murder at German citizen

The huge massacre was attempted by an unnamed 98-year-old man. He is accused of supporting curl and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard details. We don’t have any information about the suspect. His identity has been kept secret by authority. Many people were shocked by this incident when it came to being known to the public. This incident will never vanish from history because it took lots of people’s life in the incident. Let’s continue to read the whole article for more information and not miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The suspect was a German citizen. He was a resident of Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt. He was charged with more than 3,300. The state court in Hanau, where the indictment was filed. Now have to decide whether to send the case to trial. If that happens then according to his age at the time of the alleged crimes, he will be treated under juvenile law. Just north of Berlin in Sachsenhausen, more than 200,000 people lived between the year in 1936 and 1945.

Ten thousand people died because of starvation, disease, forced labor, and other causes, as well as through medical experiments and systematic SS extermination operations including shootings, hangings, and gassing. Exact numbers for those killed vary, with upper estimates of some 10,000, though scholars suggest that figures are more accurate to 40,000 to 50,000. The case is one of a number brought by German prosecutors under a precedent set in recent years that allows for people who helped a Nazi camp to be prosecuted as an accessory to murder.

A psychiatric assessment of the suspect in October 2022 found that he is fit to stand trial within certain limits. Germany is racing against time to bring the last surviving perpetrators of Nazi war crimes now well into old age to justice. The previous year another former Sachsenhausen guard, aged 101, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of aiding and abetting the murder of 3,518 people during the Holocaust. An estimated 6 million Jews were killed in Nazi concentration camps during World War II and killed hundreds of thousands of Roma people, political opponents, homosexuals, and people with physical or learning disabilities.