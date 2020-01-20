A Recap of All The ICC Twenty20 World Cups

The tournament is organised by the ICC or International Cricket Council who is the governing body for the sport of cricket. They are responsible for appointing the rules and regulations for the sport and manages the countries with membership.



Currently, the tournament has 16 participating teams. Ten of which are from the rankings based on the deadline appointed and the 6 teams are those picked at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. The matches for this tournament will be played in the Twenty20 International format.

The Twenty20 World Cup was created to fill in the place of the Benson and Hedges Cup which ended in 2002. It used to be a one-day competition for first-class counties that happened from 1972 to 2002. After the Benson & Hedges Cup was closed, they needed to look for a new tournament.

Finally, it was made certain that every two years, there will be an ICC World Twenty20 tournament. However, if the Cricket World Cup happens to be scheduled the same year, the World T20 Tournament will have to happen the year before. For the last few years since the tournament has been made, cricket news websites have been covering the news and events of the matches.

The teams that are members of the ICC will have to go through the qualification tournament in order to become part of the ICC T20 World Cup. Only the ICC full members will be able to automatically take part in the tournament, such as:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

England

India

Ireland

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Zimbabwe

ICC T20 World Cup 2007

The inaugural match for the tournament happened from September 11 to 24, 2007, and was hosted by South Africa. There were a total of 6 groups from letters A to F. The tournament was divided into group stages, Super 8s and which leads to the Knockout stages: semi-finals and finals.

The winner for the first ever tournament of the ICC T20 World Cup was the Indian cricket team, after they beat Pakistan in the final match. The final competition between India and Pakistan happened on September 24, 2007, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The total score of the teams were 157/5 for India and 152 for Pakistan. In this T20I, India’s Yusuf Pathan made his debut. The player of the match for the tournament, Irfan Pathtan came from the same team. He scored 3 wickets for 16 runs. However, the man of the series was Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi.

ICC T20 World Cup 2009

The second tournament happened in June 5 to June 21, 2009, following the two year gap that is specified by the ICC. This time, the tournament was hosted by England. There were a total of 12 countries in participation and 27 matches were played between them.

This time, Pakistan was able to seal the series victory as champion, after winning against Sri Lanka by eight wickets. The championship match between the two teams took place in Lord’s, London on June 21, 2009. The score of Pakistan was 139/2 which made them win against Sri Lanka’s 138/6.

During the toss, Sri Lanka won and elected to bat. Pakistan’s openers Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan were able to add 48 runs for the first wicket which gave the team a head start against their opponent.

The Shaheens’s Shahid Afridi hit the winning runs and helped reach the team’s target. Afridi received the title as Man of the Match after achieving this goal. The named Man of the Series also came from the same team. Tillakaratne Dilshan was given the title for his total of 317 runs with an average of 63.40 per match.

ICC T20 World Cup 2010

The third tournament took place in the West Indies on April 30 to May 16, 2010. The tournament was won by England after they defeated Australia during the finals. This happened only 10 months after the previous one because the ICC Champions Trophy ODI that was scheduled was converted to the Twenty20 format. The Champions Trophy in 2008 was postponed because of security problems that occured which lead to the revision of the tournament.

The tournament was held in three different places such as Beausejour Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and Providence Stadium in Guyana. Similar to the previous tournament, there were 12 participating teams such as:

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Australia

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

South Africa

India

Afghanistan

West Indies

England

Ireland

During the finals, England won the toss and elected to bat. This tournament is the first ever ICC event that England won. The final match on May 16 that took place in the Kensington Oval, resulted in a score of 147/6 for Australia and 148/3 for England, giving them a win by 7 wickets.

The declared man of the match was Craig Kieswetter who scored 63 runs. This tournament was Kieswetter’s last international participation. Throughout his 25 games, he scored 526 runs with an average of 21.91 and a total strike rate of 111.91.

ICC T20 World Cup 2012

The following tournament happened on September 18 to October 7, 2012. It was hosted by Sri Lanka, making it the first cricket tournament to happen in an Asian country. Just like the past three tournaments, the tournament had four groups of three teams in the preliminary round leading to the knockout stages of semifinals and finals.

The winner of this tournament was the West Indies, giving them their first championship title. The match of The Lions against the Windies was held in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The score of the two teams were 137/6 for West Indies and 101 for Sri Lanka.

West Indies’ Marlon Samuels was declared the man of the match for being the highest scoring batsman. Samuels produced 78 from 55 balls. The Windies’ team captain, Darren Sammy scored 108 runs in the latter part of the match which helped give Sri Lanka a target of 138. Unfortunately, The Lions were cut short of 37 runs to beat The Windies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2014

The fifth tournament happened in Bangladesh on March 16 to April 6, 2014. The matches took place in three different locations such as Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

For the first time, there weren’t only 12 countries participating. This time, there is a cricket sports advancement with having a total of 16 teams. Part of the 16 is the 10 full members of ICC. Between these teams, there were 35 matches played. The teams in participation were:

Bangladesh

Australia

England

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, the 6 associate members that qualified during the 2013 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier are:

Ireland

Afghanistan

Nepal

United Arab Emirates

Netherlands

Hong Kong

Sri Lanka won the tournament on April 3, 2014, earning their first championship title for the T20 World Cup. They went to the finals stage against the Indian cricket team and won by 6 wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The score of India was 130/4 in 20 overs and Sri Lanka with 134/4 with 17.5 overs.

ICC T20 World Cup 2016

The most recent edition of the tournament happened in March 8 to April 3, 2016, and was hosted by India. There were a total of 6 cities where the matches were held: Bangalore, Dharamshala, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur and New Delhi.

Similar to the previous tournament in 2014, there were 16 participating countries. There were three stages for the tournament. The first stage was composed of the 8 lowest-ranked teams. The top two of the first stage will join the other 8 high ranking teams to the Super 10s stage. The top four teams from that stage will move forward to the knockout stage of semifinals and finals.

The finals happened at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies defeated England by 4 wickets, which earned them their second championship title for the tournament. The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, was declared the man of the tournament.

The Windies’ captain, Darren Sammy, won the toss before the game and elected to bowl. The total scores of the finals were 155/9 for England and 161/6 for West Indies. The West Indies’ Marlon Samuels was elected the player of the match with his 85 runs. During this tournament, Samuels also took the record of scoring the highest in a World T20 final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

The T20 World Cup tournament of 2020 is set to take place on October 18 to November 15, 2020, and will be hosted by Australia. The matches will happen in seven different cities in Australia such as:

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Gabba, Brisbane

Kardinia Park, Geelong

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Perth Stadium, Perth

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

The final list of participating teams is not yet confirmed. The only cricket players from 10 full members of the ICC:

Bangladesh

Australia

England

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Zimbabwe

Again, there will be a total of 16 countries who will take part and now, more matches are scheduled with a total of 45. For the first round, there is only one team that is part of Group A which is Sri Lanka. In Group B, Bangladesh has already secured their spot. For the Super 12, four teams are already listed in Group 1 such as:

Pakistan

Australia

New Zealand

West Indies

Meanwhile in Group 2 are:

India

England

South Africa

Afghanistan

The other 6 teams will be decided depending on the result of the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers that will be held in the United Arab Emirates on October 18 to November 3, 2019. Since then, the Twenty20 World Cup already have outright bets placed on different websites like Betwala.

The outright odds are:

Australia (+275) India (+330) England (+350) South Africa (+670) New Zealand (+620) West Indies (+780) Pakistan (+1050) Sri Lanka (+2400) Afghanistan (+5750) Bangladesh (+7650) Ireland (+47350) Zimbabwe (+47650) Scotland (+79250) Netherlands (+66650) Oman (+134950) Canada (+95750) Hong Kong (+96650) United Arab Emirates (+91600) Nepal (+93150) USA (+93150) Papua New Guinea (+153050) Namibia (+160150) Singapore (+186400) Jersey (+200000) Kenya (+93200) Nigeria (+185400)

Even though the Qualifiers have not yet started, the dates for the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup has been determined. The first semifinals will happen on November 11, 2020, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, followed by the second semifinals on November 12, 2020. The finals is set on November 15, 2020, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Conclusion

Overall, there have been 6 tournaments of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup which started in 2007. The upcoming tournament will happen after the Qualifiers which will determine the other 6 teams that will participate together with the 10 full members of the ICC.

So far, the West Indies have the highest number of championship titles having won 2 of the 6 tournaments. West Indies won in 2012 and in 2016. England, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka each have won once.

Since the beginning of the tournament in 2007, there has been an obvious cricket progress especially with the addition of 4 more countries to participate in the tournament from the usual 12 during the start.

The player with the most runs came from the Sri Lankan team, Mahela Jayawardene with a total of 1,016. Meanwhile, the player with the most wickets is Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi with 39.

The seventh tournament will be hosted by Australia as it was announced back in February 10, 2015. The ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 has made cricket fans excited about the results of the matches that will lead up to the championship tournament. Until November 2020, cricket fans can start on their outright betting to predict the outcome of the impending tournament.