Aabhar Rally LIVE Updates: PM says people should respect the Citizenship Act :- Addressing a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Tight security arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed that has 70-80 personnel. The official said, “Twenty DCP-rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised (movement of locals will be restricted; shops will be closed).”

The sources also revealed that Checking of vehicles has been stepped up near border areas of Delhi. A multi-level security arrangement will be in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security.

Apart from these, the Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.

According to the sources in the BJP, an estimated two lakh attendees from across the north India are coming to the event aboard 3,000 buses where PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the mega rally around 12:45 pm and will be reaching the venue at 12:30 pm. The PM is expected to bring up the CAA issue in his speech.

A girl who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is in the performing team for PM Modi’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan said that she feel safe now to walk on the roads in her vicinity in the valley. She said, “I thank Modi ji for everything he has done for us.”

At 12:30 PM, thousands of people have gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for PM Narendra Modi’s mega rally.

At 1:20 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade has reached the Ramlila Maidan. As PM arrives on stage, Loud cheers echo through Ramlila Maidan, Narendra Modi zindabaad! He was welcomed by Manoj Tiwari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted on stage at the Ramlila Maidan for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. PM Modi said, “Both houses gave nod to land for Delhi’s landless people. Over 1700 colonies have been demarcated and added that the maps for 1200 colonies are ready. I can see a sigh of relief on all your faces.”

He further said, “Even after several decades since India’s independence, a large section of population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises.”

In a scathing attack on rival Congress Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “They gave land to VVIPs, while his party gave land to the people of Delhi. Earlier, governments did nothing to expand the metro network. The fourth phase of Delhi Metro was stalled unnecessarily by the previous government.”

He further added, “Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and said that it is doing nothing to provide clean water to the people of Delhi.

Talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi said, “Respect India’s parliament for passing Citizenship Act. Fake news and misinformation regarding the act is being spread to provoke people.”