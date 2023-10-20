Aadithyan Death Reason? Santhwanam Director Aadithyan Passed Away at 47

Aadithyan, the renowned serial director of Santhwanam, has passed away. He was 47 years old. The entertainment industry has expressed its grief over the passing of Aadithyan. He passed away after succumbing to a heart attack. The reports said that he passed away while being taken to a private hospital. Aadithyan, a renowned serial director in Malayalam television, passed away today after succumbing to a heart attack at his residence. He was 47 years old and was a well-known figure in the television industry, renowned for his outstanding work.

His most recent serial, Santhwanam, premiered in September 2020 and is currently being aired on Asianet, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms. Aadithyan untimely passing has sent shock waves through the television industry. Initial reports suggest that Adithyan succumbed to a cardiac attack at his residence in Kerala. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, Aadithyan’s body was not able to be saved. Subsequently, his body will be released for public viewing at the Bharat Bhavan before the final rites will take place.

Aadithyan Death Reason?