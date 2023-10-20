Aadithyan Death Reason? Santhwanam Director Aadithyan Passed Away at 47

Aadithyan, the renowned serial director of Santhwanam, has passed away. He was 47 years old. The entertainment industry has expressed its grief over the passing of Aadithyan. He passed away after succumbing to a heart attack. The reports said that he passed away while being taken to a private hospital. Aadithyan, a renowned serial director in Malayalam television, passed away today after succumbing to a heart attack at his residence. He was 47 years old and was a well-known figure in the television industry, renowned for his outstanding work.
His most recent serial, Santhwanam, premiered in September 2020 and is currently being aired on Asianet, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms. Aadithyan untimely passing has sent shock waves through the television industry. Initial reports suggest that Adithyan succumbed to a cardiac attack at his residence in Kerala. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, Aadithyan’s body was not able to be saved. Subsequently, his body will be released for public viewing at the Bharat Bhavan before the final rites will take place.
Aadithyan Death Reason?
Adithyan was born in Anchal town, Kollam. After achieving success in his professional life, he moved to Thiruvananthapuram and started directing serials. He was able to understand the preferences of the target audience and delivered consistently high-rated serials. He is considered as one of the best directors in the industry. At the time of Aadithyan’s death, he was working on the serial Santhwanam which had a wide and varied audience. The serial was well-received due to its originality and non-confrontational storyline which made it stand out from the usual Malayalam serial. The serial was on its way to introduce a fresh story arc. Aadithyan’s untimely demise is likely to have affected the production of the serial.
