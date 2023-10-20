Headline

Aadithyan Death Reason? Santhwanam Director Aadithyan Passed Away at 47

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Aadithyan, the renowned serial director of Santhwanam, has passed away. He was 47 years old. The entertainment industry has expressed its grief over the passing of Aadithyan. He passed away after succumbing to a heart attack. The reports said that he passed away while being taken to a private hospital. Aadithyan, a renowned serial director in Malayalam television, passed away today after succumbing to a heart attack at his residence. He was 47 years old and was a well-known figure in the television industry, renowned for his outstanding work.

Aadithyan Death Reason

His most recent serial, Santhwanam, premiered in September 2020 and is currently being aired on Asianet, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms. Aadithyan untimely passing has sent shock waves through the television industry. Initial reports suggest that Adithyan succumbed to a cardiac attack at his residence in Kerala. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, Aadithyan’s body was not able to be saved. Subsequently, his body will be released for public viewing at the Bharat Bhavan before the final rites will take place.

Aadithyan Death Reason?

Adithyan was born in Anchal town, Kollam. After achieving success in his professional life, he moved to Thiruvananthapuram and started directing serials. He was able to understand the preferences of the target audience and delivered consistently high-rated serials. He is considered as one of the best directors in the industry. At the time of Aadithyan’s death, he was working on the serial Santhwanam which had a wide and varied audience. The serial was well-received due to its originality and non-confrontational storyline which made it stand out from the usual Malayalam serial. The serial was on its way to introduce a fresh story arc. Aadithyan’s untimely demise is likely to have affected the production of the serial.

Adithyan made a name for himself with his directorial debut in Akashadoothu, a follow-up to the 1993 drama film from Malayalam. Chippy was the main character in this serial. He then went on to direct Vanambadi in 2017, which ran for 3 years before ending on 18 September 2020. This serial also saw the debut of Sai Kiran, a Telugu actor in Malayalam. Sadly, Aadithyan’s passing is a huge loss for the TV industry in Malayalam, and it’s going to be tough to replace him. Now the makers of Santhwanam have to find a new director for the show, which needs a lot of attention and progress in terms of story and production. We’ll all miss him and his contribution to TV in Malayalam and how he impacted the audience.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender