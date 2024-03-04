AAI vs NSSR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League

In this article, we are going to share the details of the AFC Champions League’s next match which is set to take place between the teams: Al-Ain (AAI) and the opponent team Al-Nassr (NSSR). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are waiting for this amazing match. It will begin to play at 09:30 pm on Monday 4 March 2024 and it is going to take place at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium located in Al-Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous game scores, reports, weather, points table, predictions, and many more.

Both teams performed their best in the last matches and received good responses from the fans and viewers. It is reported that both teams have played a total of six matches and it will be the first head-to-head match in this league. Al-Ain has faced five wins or one loss, and the team is ranked in the 1st place in Group A on the points table. On the other hand, Al-Nassr has faced four wins, or two draws in the last matches and the team is presently ranked 1st place of Group E of the points table. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

AAI vs NSSR (Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr) Match Details

Match: Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr (AAI vs NSSR)

Tournament: AFC Champions League

Date: Monday, 4th March 2024

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

AAI vs NSSR (Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr) Starting 11

Al-Ain (AAI) Possible Starting 11 1.Khalid Essa, 2. Bandar Al-Ahbabi, 3. Kouame Autonne, 4. Khalid Hashemi, 5. Khaled Ali Al Baloushi, 6. Yahia Nader, 7. Matias Palacios, 8. Park Yong-Uh, 9. Ahmed Barman, 10. Kodjo Laba, 11. Soufiane Rahimi