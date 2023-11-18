AB vs PR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico Concacaf Nations League

Today, we will talk about the upcoming football match of the Concacaf Nations League 2023 and this news is creating buzz over the internet sites. Yes, you heard right the next match is going to take place and it will be played between Antigua and Barbuda (AB) and the opponent team Puerto Rico (PR). It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Sunday 19 November 2023 at ABFA Technical Centre. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are expressing their excitement for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both of the teams have played well and also giving their best in this ongoing league. This league began recently and both teams are going to play their fifth match. Antigua and Barbuda has faced one win, one draw, or one loss in the last four matches. This team is ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. On the other side, Puerto Rico has faced two wins, or two losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. All the players will give performs thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

AB vs PR (Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico) Match Details

Match: Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico (AB vs PR)

Tournament: Concacaf Nations League 2023

Date: Sunday, 19th November 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

AB vs PR Venue: ABFA Technical Centre

AB vs PR (Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico) Starting 11

Antigua and Barbuda (AB) Possible Starting 11 1.Zaieem Scott, 2. Zafique Drew, 3. Vashami Allen, 4. Zaine Francis-Angol, 5. Tyrique Tonge, 6. Quinton Griffith, 7. Kendukar Challenger, 8. TJ Bramble, 9. Raheem Deterville, 10. Javorn Stevens, 11. Josh Parker