Abbotsford: 84-year-old Man Dead Following 2-vehicle Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that an 84-year-old man has passed away after a two-vehicle collision in Abbotsford. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Tragically, an elderly man lost his life in a collision in Abbotsford on Saturday. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 31000-block of Old Yale Road, shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 3. The 84-year-old man, who was driving one of the vehicles, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of first responders, Const.

Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, stated in a press release that, sadly, the 84-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The male driver of the vehicle involved was detained by officers at the scene for further investigation. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement unit, along with patrol officers and members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, were present at the scene conducting an investigation.

84-year-old Man Dead Following 2-vehicle Crash

Due to the fatal collision and ongoing investigation, road closures were implemented and anticipated to remain in effect for an extended period. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225. Motor vehicle deaths involving drivers and other road users aged 65 and older witnessed a 15% increase, rising from 7,902 in 2020 to 9,102 in 2021. Over the past decade, the number of such deaths has surged by 34%. Simultaneously, the population of older adults in the United States has grown by 29%, leading to a 2.5% increase in the death rate per 100,000 population. These trends in fatalities are derived from mortality data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It’s noteworthy that the CDC’s estimated number of deaths is higher than that estimated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This difference is partly due to the CDC’s estimate encompassing both traffic and non-traffic crashes, while NHTSA’s estimate focuses solely on traffic crashes. NHTSA reports 7,489 older adult traffic deaths in 2021, in contrast to the CDC’s estimate of 9,102 motor-vehicle deaths. Beyond the age of 34, there is a decline in the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes as their age increases. In 2021, 13,200 drivers aged 25 to 34 were involved in fatal crashes. This figure decreases to 4,768 for drivers aged 65 to 74 and further drops to 3,263 among drivers aged 75 and older.