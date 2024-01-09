CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Abena Korkor And Charlie Dior Hanging Out Raises ‘Chopping’ Speculations

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In our daily world, there are a lot of videos shared on the internet and social media, many of which go viral due to their content. Similarly, recently a video of Abena Korkor and Charlie Dior was shared on Instagram. This video went viral within no time and is currently trending on social media pages. It is getting countless views on the internet and many people are showing their interest to know more about this topic. So, we created an article and shared all the available details related to this viral video and also talked about both the persons shown in it.

Abena Korkor

First of all, let’s talk about both individuals, Abena Korkor is a Ghanaian former TV presenter, social media personality, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. She is most popular making her appearance on television shows and her openness about her struggles. She faced many challenges in his life and achieved success. She was also the co-host of TV3’s Ladies Circle and recently accused two high-profile Ghanaian individuals of leaking her private nude video online and violating her privacy. On the other hand, Charlie Dior is a famous US-based Ghanaian fashion critic who has admitted that he has feminine qualities. There is confusion about Dior’s gender due to his frequent mixing of male and female appearances. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Abena Korkor And Charlie Dior

Presently, the names of both individuals (Abena and Charlie) are gaining popularity for sharing a video that went viral in a short time. This video shows both hanging out and prompting rumors of a budding relationship between the pair. Abena has gathered attention one more time and ignited a storm of speculation. She joked that she would like to add him to the list of men she has slept with, a statement that has generated curiosity among her followers and netizens. However, Dior quickly responded to the relationship rumors and clear that he did not want to join her infamous list.

Talking about the video, many social media users are creating a ruckus on online platforms to watch this viral video. So, this video is available to watch on many social media pages and the running time of this viral video is around 60 seconds. Many social media users are sharing their reactions by making comments and jokes on the internet. We have shared all the available details above in this article and we will update you if we get any more details. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

