Abhik Chanda Death Reason? 78-year-old Actor Barun Chanda’s Son Passed Away at 51

It is very hard to announce that Barun Chanda’s son Abhik Chanda has passed away recently. He was a famous accomplished writer who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 51 on Tuesday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as they lost their beloved person. Currently, his community has been mourning his death. Now people are very curious to know about Abhik Chanda and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Abhik Chanda was a very talented person who achieved huge respect in his career. He was a famous writer initially and he started his profession as a reporter for an English newspaper. But eventually, he found his calling as a writer. Recently, he had plans to begin his own startup company alongside his father, Barun. He published his first book in 2017 ‘From Command to Empathy: Using EQ in the Age of Disruption’. His works such as the poetry collection ‘Jokhon Bideshe’, the novel ‘Anchor’ and ‘Darashuko: The Man Who Flew By the King’. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Abhik Chanda Death Reason?

Barun Chanda’s son, Abhik Chanda is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath in Kolkata at the age of 11 July 2023, Tuesday when he was 51 years old. His passing news was confirmed by Satyajit Ray. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was suffering from septicemia for the last few weeks. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Adhik had shrunk a respiratory infection, and from there, the infection spread thought-out his body, leading to septicemia and ultimately multi-organ failure. Adhik was a wonderful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Abhik Chanda’s soul rest in peace. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.