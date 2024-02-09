Abhishek Ghosalkar Death Reason? Abhishek Ghosalkar Team Thackeray Leader Shot Dead On Facebook Live

In today’s article, we are going to talk about the recent shocking incident that happened in Dahisar, Mumbai where a Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Abhishek Ghosalker died after being shot. The shocking part is this whole shooting incident happened during a Facebook live stream and it is making headlines on the top of the news channels. Abhishek Ghosalkar was an Indian politician and the political leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) who left the world after being involved in a fatal shooting incident. His death left a deep void in the hearts of his community, family, friends, and loved ones. Several questions have been raised related to this incident and his death became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared all the details in brief.

The authorities conducted an investigation and they have issued some details regarding this incident. It is stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalker was fatally shot and killed on Thursday evening 8 February 2024 and this incident took place in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, India. The whole incident happened during a Facebook livestream. He was shot three times when speaking about his political work. The assailant shot himself also after killing Abhishek. The assailant was identified as Mauris Noronha during the duo’s livetream on Facebook. After this incident, the news of this shooting incident spread like wildfire because this whole incident happened during a live stream on Facebook. Authorities immediately arrived at the incident scene and rushed Abhishek to a hospital where the doctors confirmed him dead. Read on…

Reportedly, Abhishek died after being shot and the attacker took the life of the Shiv Sena leader by firing three bullets. Abhishek, an Indian politician known as a former councilor, has been admitted to a nearby hospital and police are present at the shooting incident. The whole shooting incident was captured in a Facebook video and it is crossing a large number of views. Many have watched it and many keep looking. It is available on various social media pages, you just need to use the right keywords. In this viral video, Abhishek Ghosalkar and the assailant Mauris Noronha seen sitting together and telling people their plans for the betterment of the locals in the area. Swipe up and keep reading…

A few moments later in this video, several shots can be seen being fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar. The reports stated that he was killed by local social activist Mauris Noronha in Mumbai on Thursday 8 February 2024. After killing Abhishek, Mouris also ended his life by shooting himself. Abhishek was hospitalized but unfortunately succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital in north Mumbai, India. Moreover, the two had personal enmity but the Facebook Live was to make it clear that they had come together to put an end to their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area in Borivali. At present, the excat behind this shooting incident remains unclear and the authorities are on the way to understanding all the details.