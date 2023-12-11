Accident: Citrus Springs Teen Among 3 Dead In Head-On Crash, Caught on Camera

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a tragic Head-On Collision on Citrus Avenue Results in Three Fatalities. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A car crash unfolded on Citrus Avenue at 6:55 p.m. last Saturday, leading to a tragic head-on collision that resulted in the loss of all occupants’ lives. The incident involved two vehicles, with Vehicle 1 identified as a Toyota Tundra, and Vehicle 2 as a 2011 Buick Regal. Initial reports suggest that the Tundra was moving southbound on Citrus Avenue, while the Regal was traveling northbound on the same road. The collision occurred north of West Marquette Lane.

The cause remains undisclosed, but the Tundra’s 65-year-old male driver from Homosassa lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota Tundra veered across the centerline, leading to an almost head-on collision with the Regal. The crash resulted in the fatalities of all occupants at the scene, and the victims have been identified. Emergency response teams, including law enforcement and medical personnel, swiftly arrived to assess the situation and offer assistance. Unfortunately, the severity of the collision and the injuries sustained rendered efforts to save lives unsuccessful. The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the incident to determine the factors that led to the loss of control by Driver 1 and the subsequent tragic collision. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Citrus Springs Teen Among 3 Dead

