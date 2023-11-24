Accident: Indian-American Man, 52, Killed In US Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a 52-year-old Indian-American man loses his life in a car crash in the US; no arrests have been made as of now. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 52-year-old Indian-American man lost his life in Medina County after being struck by a vehicle, as reported by WKYC citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Responding to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills around 7:05 pm (local time) on Saturday, Highway Patrol officers discovered that a Volkswagen, driven by 25-year-old Cameron Luiza, had collided with 52-year-old Piyush Patel. While traveling south on Substation Road, Luiza collided with Patel, resulting in Patel’s tragic death at the scene. Luiza emerged unharmed from the crash, according to the report.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made. In a separate occurrence, 26-year-old Aaditya Adlakha, an Indian doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati, passed away due to gunshot wounds sustained on November 9 inside a vehicle on the Western Hills Viaduct, as reported by local media. Adlakha, recognized for his work on ulcerative colitis, had received a stipend and an award. Expected to complete his doctorate in 2025, he had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology in 2018 and a master’s degree in physiology in 2020 before joining UC’s doctoral program in 2020, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Adlakha was discovered shot inside a wrecked car on the upper deck of the viaduct following reports of gunfire at 6:20 am (local time) on Saturday. Despite swift transportation to UC Medical Center and enduring critical condition for several days, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. Currently, there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting. The medical school conveyed profound condolences to his family and those acquainted with him, expressing sympathy for the loss of both a friend and colleague, as reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

