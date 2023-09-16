Accident On Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road: Fireman Killed In The Accident

A 55-year-old fireman from Marol, who is employed at the fire brigade station, has sustained critical injuries following a collision with a car on Thursday evening. The incident took place while he was en route to his workplace. The victim has been taken to a nearby medical facility and is currently undergoing treatment. The police reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as Sahil (21), the son of the victim, and Sandeep (the victim’s father), who was a passenger in the vehicle. Let’s continue to read this entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The police said that the 21-year-old victim’s son, Sahil, was in the back of the vehicle with his dad Sandeep. They were on their way to Sandeep’s work for his night shift. Around 11:45 p.m., when they reached the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, they got off the road and Sahil said that he had slowed down his car because of a speed bump and had given the same sign to the cars behind them. That’s when a 4-wheeler, which was speeding, hit Sahil’s motorbike hard. The impact was so hard that it knocked Sandeep out of the car and he ended up a mile away on the side of the road. Sahil and his bike also skidded. Swipe to know more about this incident.

Doctors gave Sandeep basic treatment but he did not wake up till Friday evening, said Shivani, the injured victim’s wife. “A few samples were taken along with X-rays and CITI Scans. The reports came in today (Friday afternoon). The doctor came in the middle of the night and informed us that there was a fracture in the spine which would take some time to heal. At present, my husband is unable to stand, sit, or walk independently or at all,” Shivani said, adding that they are worried about managing the family finances since Sandeep is the sole breadwinner. Continue to read the whole article.

Sahil, who has just completed his graduation, has suffered minor injuries because he was wearing a helmet when he was injured. Shivani added that they have no money and since the hospital is a private one, they are required to pay a sum of ₹ 15,000, which they plan to borrow from Sandeep’s friend. “My son has finished his studies, we have no savings, and our bank balance is zero. Our finances depend on my husband’s income. We have asked the accused Sheikh for compensation, but he has refused to give us any compensation. I don’t know what else to do or where to go,” Shivani said with tears in her eyes. Stick with our website for the latest news.