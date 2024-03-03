Accident: Speed Plays Role in Deadly Anderson Co. Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

A person died after involving in a deadly crash. According to the sources, a heavy crash was seen on Saturday in which one person was killed. The incident happened in Anderson County. The official said the speed of the car played a major role in this crash. The car crash news has gone viral on the internet and becoming a discussion topic. The people are showing their interest in knowing the cause of the crash. This page will help you learn about the circumstances surrounding the crash and the identification of the victims who were involved in this crash. Stay tuned to know more in detail.

According to the sources, it was a single-vehicle crash in which a person died. The South Carolina Highway Patrol received the call about the crash and arrived near Sugar Pine Road. The tragedy took place on Saturday afternoon on Dobbins Bridge Road which is located near Sugar Pine Road. It was a single-vehicle crash. After the investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol police said, the speed of the car was too high which caused a deadly crash. The person who was traveling in the vehicle died in the incident place after the crash. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Speed Plays Role in Deadly Anderson

As per the official’s statement, a 2001 BMW sedan was going towards Dobbins Bridge Road. The person was traveling in a 2001 BMW and lost control of the vehicle as the speed of the BMW was too high. As we know, the over speed is the main cause of the accidents. Most of the people lost their lives after the crash. It is important to follow the traffic rules. In addition, the 2001 BMW crossed the center line and then turned left off the side of the roadway. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

After that, the 2001 BMW sedan was hit by a tree and covered with heavy fire. If you are looking for the identification of the victim, let us inform you that 20-year-old Dallas Allen Lee Campbell was driving the BMW. Dalla Allen Lee Campbell was the single victim in the vehicle. His vehicle was hit by a tree and he died on the spot. The victim was 20 years old at the time of his passing. He was the president of Anderson. The officials said the speed of the vehicle played the key role in causing the crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.