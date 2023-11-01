Headline

Accident: Three-Car Crash on Highway 150 Leaves All Cars Totaled CCTV Video

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

The Fayette County sheriff’s office received a call for an accident involving three vehicles on Saturday, October 28th. This incident has caused a profound shock to the local community, with the victim’s family members expressing their grief over the loss of their beloved one. This article will provide an in-depth look into the cause of the accident and the identity of the victims. Therefore, please read it thoroughly. The accident occurred at 25000 Highway 150 in West Union.

Highway 150

Upon investigation by sheriff’s deputies, it was determined that Kenneth Pape, 62, of West Union, was proceeding on Highway 150 on the left-hand side of the road while waiting to make a left-hand turn on Highway 150. When Pape attempted to make the left-hand turn, the rear of Pape’s vehicle was rear-ended by the vehicle driven by an 18-year-old West Union resident, Aspen Ahrenholz. Ahrenholz’s vehicle then veered into the path of oncoming traffic, colliding with the rear of a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Tommy Brown, 54, of West Union. Swipe down and go below to know more details about this incident. So, be with the article.

Three-Car Crash on Highway 150

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that neither of the two vehicles involved in the accident could be repaired. The press release also stated that the male driver of the vehicle, identified as Ahrenholtz had been issued a traffic citation for following the vehicle too closely. The press release did not provide any additional information regarding the incident, and the sheriff’s office is continuing to seek any information that may be relevant to the case. Furthermore, the press release did not include any information regarding the victim, who was also involved in the incident. Read the entire article to get the most up-to-date news updates so that you can read it to the end.

In addition to the Fayette County sheriff’s office, West Union police department, West Union fire and first responders, Gunderson Ambulance, and Moss Service Center assisted at the scene of the accident. This incident served as a stark reminder that life is fleeting and can end at any time. Many people die because of road incidents daily. Because there are a lot of vehicles running on the road and there is no facility to get control all this incident. Please continue reading our article for further news updates. Please visit our website www.dekhnews.com to stay up to date with the latest news. Thank you for staying with this article until the end.

