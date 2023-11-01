Accident: Three-Car Crash on Highway 150 Leaves All Cars Totaled CCTV Video

The Fayette County sheriff’s office received a call for an accident involving three vehicles on Saturday, October 28th. This incident has caused a profound shock to the local community, with the victim’s family members expressing their grief over the loss of their beloved one. This article will provide an in-depth look into the cause of the accident and the identity of the victims. Therefore, please read it thoroughly. The accident occurred at 25000 Highway 150 in West Union.

Upon investigation by sheriff’s deputies, it was determined that Kenneth Pape, 62, of West Union, was proceeding on Highway 150 on the left-hand side of the road while waiting to make a left-hand turn on Highway 150. When Pape attempted to make the left-hand turn, the rear of Pape’s vehicle was rear-ended by the vehicle driven by an 18-year-old West Union resident, Aspen Ahrenholz. Ahrenholz’s vehicle then veered into the path of oncoming traffic, colliding with the rear of a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Tommy Brown, 54, of West Union. Swipe down and go below to know more details about this incident. So, be with the article.