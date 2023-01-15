Accident: Two Men Die After Plane Crash in Nebraska on Wednesday Night Explained

Recently the news has come on the internet that two people have passed away due to a plane crash. This tragic incident happened on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 in Nebraska. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social media platforms. Lots of people are very shocked by the tragic incident and it is very painful news for those who lost their beloved persons of the families. many people are searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know all about whole information about the incident. Here have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that two people lost their lives in a plane crash on Wednesday. The victims have been identified as Colton Hill and Dustan Biegler. Dustan Biegler was 41 years old and a co-founder of Apple Roofing and a well-known figure in the construction industry. He had a strong responsibility to his family and he always kept them at the forefront of his decisions. He is survived by his wife and three kids. currently, Colton Hill was a 24-year-old man who was a visible member of the campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Two Men Die After Plane Crash

According to the report, Colton Hill and Dustan Biegler have passed away reportedly. they took their last breath on 11 January 2023, Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Namaha County Sheriff’s police said this tragic incident was reported to 9-1-1 at around 11 pm. When a small plane that had taken off from Lincoln for the Auburn airport failed to come back. The victims were discovered in the wreckage. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

