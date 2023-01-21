Activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran Shot and Dead: Law Enforcement Killed Antifa Protester:- Recently the news has come on the internet that the man has lost his life during the deadly shootout at Atlanta’s ‘cop city’. The victim was identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran who was 26 yaers old. He is no longer among his close ones. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and lots of people are very shocked by this incident. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know the full information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Reportedly, seven other people have been arrested for criminal trespass and domestic terrorism. During a "clearing operation" of the suspected autonomous zone on Wednesday near the site of an offered $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, the 26-year-old has been shot and killed after reportedly firing at a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

According to the report, 26 years old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning, as per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The man was inside a tent in the woods and did not comply with verbal commands from law enforcement officials trying to clear the area, the GBI has stated. The injured Georgia State Patrol Trooper has been taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Georgia’s Department of Public Safety stated it will not name the injured patrol trooper. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, seven other people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass, with extra changes pending. Seven suspects were identified as Geoffrey Parsons, Matthew Ernest Macar, Timothy Murphy, Teresa Shen, Christopher Reynolds, Spencer Bernard Liberto, and Sarah Wasilewski. Currently, the investigation is going on. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this incident. It is very shocking news for Manuel Esteban Paez Teran's family because they lost their beloved person in the family.