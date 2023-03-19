RIP! Veteran Marathi Actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni Passes Away In Kolhapur:- It is very saddened and shocked to announce that a very renowned actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni has passed away reportedly at the age of 88. He was a very well-known Marathi actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday morning. Recently his passing news come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very curious to know about Bhalchandra Kulkarni and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Bhalchandra Kulkarni?

Bhalchandra Kulkarni was one of the best Marathi actors who worked in more than 250 movies- a few of them Hindi and most of them Marathi. He also played multiple theatre plays and television serials in the four decades of his career. In 1965 he began his acting career by debuting in folk plays. His most famous notable roles were in the films Songadya, Thirthrath, Pinjra, Asala Navara Nako Gun Bai, Pahrak, and Bombay Cha Jawai. He was a very amazing person and he earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni Passes Away

Famous Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 18 March 2023, Saturday morning. On the basis of the report, Arjun Nalawade, a film activist based in Kolhapur, stated, that he had complained about breathlessness two days ago. He was admitted to a private hospital and was discharged on Friday but he passed away on Saturday morning. It is very painful and shocking news for his family, friends and those who knew him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Apart from acting, he was also credited as a writer in the Marathi movie industry. Over the last few years, the actor had distanced himself from showbiz. He was awarded a lifetime achievement award from Brand Kolhapur. He was a very famous personality who achieve huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.