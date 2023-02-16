ADA vs TAI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Saudi Professional League Al-Adalah vs Al-Tai

For all soccer fans across the world, the Premier League is returning tonight with one more game that will be filled with excitement and bravery from the teams who will be facing off once more. The league has been bringing back-to-back games for the fans over the past few days, and tonight is no exception. The teams Al-Adalah (ADA) and Al-Tai (TAI) will face off against one another on the football field tonight, according to the updates. In any case, tonight will see the 22nd match for team ARS and the 23rd for team BRE.

Before creating the teams of the day, keep in your mind that some of the players will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries from the last match.

ADA vs TAI Match Details

Team Names:- Al-Adalah (ADA) vs Al-Tai (TAI)

League:- Saudi Arabian League

Venue:- Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium (Al-Hasa)

Date:- Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time:- 08:30 PM IST

ADA vs TAI Squad Player

Al-Adalah (ADA):- Milan Mijatovic, Ali Al Salem, Anderson Plata, Edson Felipe, Abdularahman Al Hurib, David Tijanic, Walead Al-Shangeati, Hussain Alnattar, Arif Al-Haydar, Ahmed Al Sultan, Abdullah Hadhereti, Elyas Al Bladi, Mohammed Abo Abd, Abdulaziz Al Yousef, Nasser Al Muqahem, Mohammed Al Moqahwi, Ali Al Amri, Abdulaziz Al-Juman, Mohammed Al-Oufi, Murtadha Al Burayh, Mikael Dyrestam, Fahad Al-Harbi, Hasan Al-Habib, Lautaro Palacios, Fawaz Al-Terais, Christofer Gonzales, Khalid Hamdi, Martin Angha, Abdullah Al Yousef, Nasser Al Abdali, and Reinaldo Lenis.

Al-Tai (TAI):- Mukhtar Ali, Dener Gomes, Amir Sayoud, Alfa Semedo, Knowledge Musona, Guy Mbenza, Jamal Bajandooh, Khalil Al-Absi, Salem Al Toiawy, Abdullah Al-Joui, Mohammed Marzouq, Abdulwahab Jafar, Adeeb Al Haizan, Ibrahim Al Ali, Bader Nawaf, Fahad Al Johani, Abdullah Nahar, Hassan Al Jubairi, Abdulkarim Sultan, Abdulaziz Al Harabi, Collins Fai, Mohammed Mohsen, Hazzaa Al-Hazza, Victor Braga, Hussain Qasim, Abdulmohsin Fallatah, Adrian Martinez-I, Nawaf Al Qamiri, Mohammed Al Qunaian, Abdulaziz Majrashi-I, Moataz Al-Baqaawi, and Mohamed Youla.

ADA vs TAI Lineups Player

Al-Adalah (ADA):- Milan Mijatovic, Abdulaziz Al-Juman, Mohammed Al-Oufi, Murtadha Al Burayh, Ali Al Salem, Anderson Plata, Edson Felipe, Abdularahman Al Hurib, David Tijanic, Walead Al-Shangeati, and Christofer Gonzales.

Al-Tai (TAI):- Victor Braga, Hussain Qasim, Abdulmohsin Fallatah, Adrian Martinez-I, Nawaf Al Qamiri, Mukhtar Ali, Dener Gomes, Amir Sayoud, Alfa Semedo, Knowledge Musona, and Guy Mbenza.

ADA vs TAI Match Prediction

Now, the match is about to begin in a few hours, and watchers also waiting to know that which team has a better chance to win this match tonight. As per the sources, team ADA is in the 15th spot with 16 matches where they just won 2 matches and lost 11 matches. Another side, team TAI is in the 9th spot with 7 victories and 10 losses out of 17 matches. According to the updates, team TAI has a better chance to win this match tonight.