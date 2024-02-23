Adam Montgomery Murder Case: What to Know About The Harmony Montgomery Murder Case?

In today’s article, we will talk about Harmony’s murder case because recently the authorities have shared an update related to this case. It is reported that Adam Montgomery was recently found guilty of murdering his daughter Harmony and this news is making headlines on the news channels. It is attracting the attention of people who are reaching the online platforms to know more about this case. Several questions have been raised and it has become a topic of discussion. Our sources have fetched all the details related to this topic and we will try to share it all. Let’s continue your reading to know more…

According to the reports, Adam Montgomery was found guilty of murdering his daughter Harmony who went missing in December 2021, and presumed killed in 2019 in New Hampshire. Adam killed his daughter in 2019 and now, he is found guilty of his daughter's murder and also convicted of assault, evidence tampering, and witness tampering. Illicit Deeds shared the details of this case on social media and confirmed that Adam is presently serving a 30-year sentence for a separate gun-related conviction and will face sentencing for his daughter's murder on 1 April 2024.

Adam Montgomery is a resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, and recently, he was convicted of several serious charges related to the tragic death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. He was found guilty of the killing of 5-year-old Harmony on 22 February 2024. He was charged with second-degree murder and assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and witness tampering. During the trial period, he tried to shift blame onto his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. However, Kayla Montgomery testified against Adam, alleging that he physically assaulted Harmony to death following a bathroom accident while the family was living in their car.

Furthermore, Kayla also shared that Adam then concealed Harmony's body in a bag, which he kept hidden for several months before ultimately disposing of it in 2020. Harmony disappeared for nearly two years until her birth mother, Crystal Sorey, reported her missing in December 2021. Authorities believed that Harmony was killed in December 2019, although her body has never been recovered. Adam was convicted for his daughter Harmony's murder and he will face sentencing for his crime on 1 April.