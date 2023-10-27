Addir Mesika Cause of Death? American Man Charged at Hamas Militants to Save Others

The family of a hero who bravely attacked Hamas terrorists, resulting in the survival of three women, one of whom was his girlfriend, spoke in an interview with news channels about the hero’s final moments. At the time of the incident, Addir Mesika, a 23-year-old native of New York City, was with three of his childhood friends, a friend of his, and a young woman at a music festival. The festival had turned into a bloodbath after Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country, murdering, torturing, raping, and mutilating Israeli civilians. “Mesika was a hero,” Lotan, his aunt, said of her nephew.

“He knew what was going to happen to him and did it anyway.” At the end of the festival, the group was resting in the tents when they heard the rocket sirens. According to Lotan, the missiles had been launched from the Gaza Strip in preparation for a ground invasion of the country. The group quickly packed up their belongings, got into a car, and headed to a nearby bomb shelter. At that time, they did not know that Hamas terrorists had infiltrated the country.

Addir Mesika Cause of Death?