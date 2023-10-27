Addir Mesika Cause of Death? American Man Charged at Hamas Militants to Save Others

The family of a hero who bravely attacked Hamas terrorists, resulting in the survival of three women, one of whom was his girlfriend, spoke in an interview with news channels about the hero’s final moments. At the time of the incident, Addir Mesika, a 23-year-old native of New York City, was with three of his childhood friends, a friend of his, and a young woman at a music festival. The festival had turned into a bloodbath after Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country, murdering, torturing, raping, and mutilating Israeli civilians. “Mesika was a hero,” Lotan, his aunt, said of her nephew.
“He knew what was going to happen to him and did it anyway.” At the end of the festival, the group was resting in the tents when they heard the rocket sirens. According to Lotan, the missiles had been launched from the Gaza Strip in preparation for a ground invasion of the country. The group quickly packed up their belongings, got into a car, and headed to a nearby bomb shelter. At that time, they did not know that Hamas terrorists had infiltrated the country.
Addir Mesika Cause of Death?
Addir Mesika and his friends were awoken by the sound of machine guns and Arabic speaking, leading them to believe that the terrorists were hunting them down. They observed the terrorists entering other shelters and lobbing grenades. When they heard the terrorists approaching their own, Mesika and Ely ordered the girls to hide and leave the shelter. Mesika and Ely charged the terrorists to draw their attention, resulting in the death of the boys in a selfless act of bravery. The women were left in the shelter for six hours before being rescued by the Israel Defense Forces. Mesika, Ely, and Matan, who had been childhood friends, were all buried side by side in Israel. Lotan stated that the situation had left them feeling “broken, devastated, angry, sad, and worried”.
Addir Mesika had a big personality, and his family plans to follow in his footsteps. Lotan said that we all need to live our lives to the fullest in Mesika’s honor and to be as meaningful as he was. She said that her family has been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received, with over 3,000 people attending her funeral. She also said that many people commented on Mesika’s love of life, which was something Addir was passionate about. Stick to our site for further news updates.
