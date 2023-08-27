Addison Rae Alive Or Dead: Why did Addison Rae disappear?

We all know about Addison Rae Easterling. She was a famous American social media personality, singer, and actress around the world. She was born on October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States. She started dancing competitively at the age of six where she attended competitions across the country. Before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her TikTok career, the dancer briefly attended Louisiana State University (LSU) where she studied sports broadcasting in the fall but then dropped out when she began to gain popularity on TikTok. She has 88.7 million followers on TikTok and she first joined TikTok in July 2019. Continue to read the article carefully for more information.

Addison Rae comes from a Blended family background. Her parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling take good care of her. She also has two younger brothers in his family, Enzo Lopez, and Lucas Lopez and she has an older half-sister named Macye Neumeyer. Her parents went through a divorce when she was younger and she had an on-and-off relationship throughout her childhood. Some of their parents got remarried in 2017 indicating that they both didn't live without each other. Both of her parents have their presence on TikTok.

There are some rumours on the internet about Addison Rae's death. This rumor was stated when people saw that she had been inactive on social media for the past many days. According to the source, the death rumor of Addison is completely fake. There is no truth in the rumor. She is alive completely fine and safe. Recently, she posted her latest picture on her Instagram handle.

Rae recently signed a massive multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that rivals any major A-lister’s overall pact at the streamer. Given her global influence due to her massive TikTok following, which has more than 80 million followers, more and more companies see her as having an immediate impact on the projects they are developing at their companies. She is set to join the ensemble cast of Legendary’s live-action hybrid, Animals Friends, which already stars Ryan Reynold, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza. Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio is set to direct the R-rated road trip adventure from writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The logline is currently being kept under wraps but sources add Rae would be one of the main live-action players.