ADH vs NSSR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al Duhail vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the AFC Champions League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Al Duhail (ADH) and the opponent team Al-Nassr (NSSR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. This match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium and it will begin at 11:30 on Tuesday 7 November 2023. Many are waiting for this upcoming match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

This tournament began recently and both teams played well in thier last matches. Both teams have played a total of three matches in their last matches. Al Duhail has faced one draw or two losses and this team is currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table. On the other hand, Al-Nassr has faced three wins in the last matches and is ranked on the 1st of the points table in this league. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

ADH vs NSSR (Al Duhail vs Al-Nassr) Match Details

Match: Al Duhail vs Al-Nassr (ADH vs NSSR)

Tournament: AFC Champions League 2023

Date: Tuesday, 7th November 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

ADH vs NSSR Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

ADH vs NSSR (Al Duhail vs Al-Nassr) Starting 11

Al Duhail (ADH) Possible Starting 11 1.Salah Zakaria, 2. Sultan Al-Brek, 3. Ruben Semedo, 4. Yousef Ayman-I, 5. Kim Moon-Hwan, 6. Karim Boudiaf, 7. Assem Madebo, 8. Ismail Muhammad, 9. Philippe Coutinho, 10. Almoez Ali, 11. Michael Olunga