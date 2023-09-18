Aditya L1 to Leave Earth Forever Tonight, Begin 15 Lakh km Journey to Study Sun

India’s first space-borne solar observatory Aditya L1 is about to embark on a crucial phase in its mission. According to ISRO, the spacecraft will make the trans-lagrangian point 1 (TL1) insertion in the intervening night on Monday and Tuesday. TL1 insertion is the send-off of a spacecraft from Earth. It is scheduled to take place on September 19, at 2:00 a.m., according to Indian Standard Time (IST). This marks the start of the spacecraft’s nearly 110-day trip to the sun-earth Lagrange point (L1), which is about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth. Continue to read the whole article.

The purpose of the mission is to study the Solar System's photosphere and chromosphere, as well as the Sun's corona. The mission will also explore the dynamics and propagation of space weather. Launched on 2nd September 2022, the spacecraft has completed 4 Earth-bound manoeuvres. The first maneuver, known as the TL1, marks the beginning of the spacecraft's journey to the L-point. The L-point offers an unbroken line of sight to the Sun, which makes it an ideal place to observe solar activities and how they affect space weather. After reaching the L-point, the spacecraft will enter the halo orbit, where it will remain for the entire duration of the mission. This strategic positioning ensures uninterrupted observations of the Sun without any occlusion or eclipse.

Aditya-L1 is carrying seven science payloads developed by India's space agency and national labs. They'll give us important information about the Sun's climate, like how it heats up, how it ejects particles, how it reacts to pre-flares, and how it reacts to space weather. Of the seven payloads, four will look directly at the Sun, and the other three will be used for particle and field studies at L1. The goals of the mission are in line with what scientists want to know about the complex system of space around the Earth and the Sun. Lagrange points are named after the Italian and French mathematicians who discovered them. They're the perfect balance between the Sun's gravity and Earth's gravity, and the force that keeps small objects in sync.