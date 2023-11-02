Headline

Ady Barkan Cause of Death? Healthcare Rights Advocate Dies at 39 From ALS Complications

25 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Ady Barkan, a 39-year-old attorney and philanthropist who was featured in the 2021 documentary “Not Going Quietly”, passed away due to complications caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Barkan founded the charity, “Be A Hero”, which aimed to promote equitable access to healthcare in the United States. In 2016, Barkan was diagnosed with a fatal motor neuron disorder. Ady Barkan, a Massachusetts native born to immigrant parents, went on to pursue academic studies at Columbia and Yale Universities.

Ady Barkan Cause of Death

In 2014, Barkan was the leader of the “Fed Up” campaign, a campaign to promote democracy. In 2017, Barkan gained international attention when he stood up to Senator Jeff Flake and requested that he vote against the tax bill, which had the potential to reduce Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security spending. Barkan continued to advocate for healthcare reform, and in 2021, he was the subject of a documentary titled “Ady Barkan and the Fight for Health Care”, which was directed by Nicholas Bruckman and documented his struggles to secure healthcare reform.

Ady Barkan Cause of Death?

Ady Barkan, a healthcare activist and father of two, passed away from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), The US Sun reported. Rachael King shared the news on her Twitter account, “@AdyBarkan, this is my husband Carl and our two children Willow. I am so sorry to share that Ady passed away today. He was a wonderful father and life partner of mine for 18 years. Thank you to his incredible caregivers for their hard work and care that enabled us to be together as a family throughout Ady’s health issues. #AdyStrong,” King wrote. In a follow-up post, King wrote that Barkan “wished to be at home with us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the end.” She added that “everyone should have that opportunity.”

Sen Bernie Sanders and Rep Nancy Pelosi were among the first to express their condolences after the news of Barkan’s passing broke. Sanders wrote that Barkan was a “genius” and “one of the few people who have worked harder than anyone in this country to make healthcare a human right.” He added that they should focus on honoring Barkan’s life and work to make sure everyone has access to it. Pelosi also shared her memories of Barkan, saying she was honored to be with him at last month’s awards ceremony for the “FDR 4 Freedoms.” “Ady, you’re my friend, and I’m so sorry to hear of your passing,” she wrote. Stick to our website.

