AEC vs TYR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Almulla Exchange CC vs Tally Riders

Here we are going to share big and exciting news for cricket match lovers one of the best KCC T10 Elite League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match will be played between Almulla Exchange CC vs Tally Riders. As we all know that now fans love to watch a cricket match. Now they are waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. They are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are super excited for this match as they want to support their favorite team. Both teams’ players are talented and amazing. They are ready to show their best moves in the playground as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Almulla Exchange CC will lock horns against Tally Riders in KCC T10 Elite League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) vs Tally Riders (TYR)

League: KCC T10 Elite League

Date: 11th July 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) Possible Playing 11:1.Rajeesh-K, 2. Naveenraj Rajendran, 3. Ansal V Nazzar, 4. Nithin Saldanha, 5. Anudeep-C, 6. Pradeep-P, 7. Jackson Wilson(WK), 8. Arun Raj, 9. Clinto Anto(WK), 10. Parvinder Kumar, 11. Saleesh Chandran(C)

Tally Riders (TYR) Possible Playing 11:1.Ravindu Sanjeewa, 2. Adnan Idrees, 3. Aamir Javed, 4. Ilyas Ahmed, 5. Sasanka Wishwajith, 6. Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor, 7. Imran Kaskar, 8. Mohammed Saleh(C), 9. Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal(WK), 10. Gorrela Venkatesulu, 11. Gautham Mohandas

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best. This match is going to be played between Almulla Exchange CC vs Tally Rider on 11th July 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the AEC team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the TYR team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. On the basis of the scoreboard the AEC, team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see who will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.