AEK vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Details

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. One of the best leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is an upcoming cricket match and this match is going to be played between Arabian Eagles Kozhikod vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions. Both teams are very famous among people as they always give their best to win the match. Both teams are very powerful. Now all the football lovers are very searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned both teams are very powerful and they are coming to entertain their fans. Both teams’ players are talented and they are ready to face each other in the match. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. All the fans must be very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, time and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match details.

Match Details

Team: Arabian Eagles Kozhikod (AEK) vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date:30th July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode Possible Playing 11: 1. Mathew Joseph, 2. Shifas Karim(WK), 3. Diju Xavier-Sheeli, 4. Jaison George, 5. Jijeesh Thundiyil, 6. Shadab Abdulla, 7. Sameer Tajudeen, 8. Husni Mubarak, 9. Aneesbabu Muhammed, 10. Jithin Jose, 11. Jiss Jacob

Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions Possible Playing 11: 1. Clinto Anto(WK), 2. Jackson Wilson, 3. Rajeesh-K, 4. Rejith Reji, 5. Sreejish Suresh, 6. Ansal V Nazzar, 7. Salmanul Faris, 8. Shibu Omanakuttan, 9. Robin Samuel Matthew, 10. Anudeep-C, 11. Naveenraj Rajendran

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Arabian Eagles Kozhikode vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions on 30th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. All the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result. If we talk about the recent match result, then Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.