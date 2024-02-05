AEW Star Max Caster Father Cause of Death? Former NFL Player Richard Caster Dies

We are going to share this sad news with our great grief that AEW Star Max Caster’s father, Richard Caster is no more and this heartbreaking news is making headlines on the news channels. He was an American former professional football player and he played as a wide receiver and tight end player for thirteen seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He has a massive number of fans around the world. His unexpected death has shocked his family, friends, loved ones, and fans who are mourning his loss. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more in this article.

Richard Caster’s death news was officially confirmed by his son, AEW Star Max Caster and it is running at the top of various social media. It is reported that he breathed last on Friday 2 February 2024 and he was 75 years old at the time of his passing. He died peacefully in his sleep in Long Island, New York after a brief battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The details about the exact circumstances surrounding his demise are unclear and no other information has been shared. His unfortunate death left a deep void in the hearts of those who were close to him. Keep reading…

AEW Star Max Caster Father Cause of Death?

Richard Caster was born on 16 October 1948 in Mobile, Alabama, United States and his life spanned till 2 February 2024. He was a former tight-end professional football player for the New York Jets for 13 seasons in the NFL. He spent seven years with the New York Jets and later was selected to the Pro Bowl. He also played college football at Jackson State University and began his football playing career. He studied at Williamson High School and Jackson State. He was survived by his family who are currently mourning the loss and he will be deeply missed by his loved ones. Read on…

He was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Social media is full of heartfelt messages and tributes to his demise. He died on 2 February 2024 at the age of 75 years in his sleep after a long battle with his illness, Parkinson's disease. If we talk about Parkinson's, is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.