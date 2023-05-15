AFF vs ADA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League Al-Fateh vs Al-Adalah

Hello friends, here we are going to share big and exciting news with you that one of the best Saudi Arabian League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match will be played between Al-Fateh vs Al-Adalah. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the players are very talented and super and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match so now fans wait is going to be over super soon. If anyone waits to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Fateh vs Al-Adalah will be played at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. So now fans must be clean to know about the match like team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Al-Fateh (AFF) vs Al-Adalah (ADA)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Day: Tuesday

Date: 16th May 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf

Al-Fateh (AFF) Possible Playing 11:1.Jacob Rinne, 2. Tawfiq Buhumaid, 3. Ziyad Aljari, 4. Ali Al-Zubaidi, 5. Fran Velez, 6. Mourad Batna, 7. Sofiane Bendebka, 8. Mohammed Al-Fuhaid, 9. Petros, 10. Firas Al-Braikan, 11. Cristian Tello

Al-Adalah (ADA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Milan Mijatovic, 2. Abdulaziz Al-Juman, 3. Mohammed Al-Oufi, 4. Ali Al Salem, 5. Boris Godal, 6. Christofer Gonzales, 7. Khalid Hamdi, 8. David Tijanic, 9. Pedro Eugenio, 10. Reinaldo Lenis, 11. Marcus Antonsson

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to winning the match. This match is going to be played between Al-Fateh vs Al-Adalah on 16th May 2023 at 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf. If we talk about the recent match result then the AFF team won 3 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 1 match and on the other hand ADA team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and drew 1 match. The AFF team has more chances to win the match.