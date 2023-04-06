AFF vs ALK Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Al-Fateh vs Al-Khaleej Scorecard

Here all the lovers of football matches, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing Saudi Arabian leagues is coming one more time with its two powerful teams. It is a highly expected match and this match is going to be played between Al-Fateh vs Al-Khaleej. Both teams’ players are very talented and amazing and they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Now all the fans are also very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the AFF vs ALK match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Saudi Arabian League is all for the football match. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining with two powerful teams. Both teams are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Fateh vs Al-Khaleej will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium (Al-Hasa). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Al-Fateh (AFF) vs Al-Khaleej (ALK)

Day: Friday

Date: 7th April 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium (Al-Hasa)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Al-Fateh (AFF) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jacob Rinne, 2. Marwane Saadane, 3. Salem Al Najdi, 4. Ali Al-Zubaidi, 5. Fran Velez, 6. Mourad Batna, 7. Sofiane Bendebka, 8. Mohammed Al-Fuhaid, 9. Petros, 10. Firas Al-Braikan, 11. Cristian Tello

Al-Khaleej (ALK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Douglas Friedrich, 2. Izuchukwu Jude-Anthony, 3. Omar Al-Owdah, 4. Muhammad Khabrani, 5. Pedro Amaral, 6. Andre Biyogo Poko, 7. Lucas Souza, 8. Hamad Al Abdan, 9. Khaled Al-Sumairi, 10. Sokol Cikalleshi, 11. Fabio Martins

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players. This match is going to be played between Al-Fateh vs Al-Khaleej on 7th April 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium (Al-Hasa). If we talk about the recent match result the AFF team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the ALK team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The AFF team has more chances to win the match.